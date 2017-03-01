Live boxing: Haye vs Bellew
DAVID Haye meets fellow Englishman Tony Bellew in a bid to continue his journey back to relevance in the heavyweight division. Back in boxing after a three-year absence because of injury problems, former WBA titleholder Haye hasn't been taken beyond two rounds in picking up routine victories over two journeymen fighters over the past 13 months.
