Leo Santa Cruz wants to fight Lee Selby before a third bout with Carl Frampton
WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz says he wants a unification fight with IBF champion Lee Selby before facing Carl Frampton again. "Selby is calling me out, so I want to make it with him and get the win and then fight Mares or Frampton."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mon
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mon
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb '17
|TitlePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC