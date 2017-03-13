Knockout artists: Golovkin, Jacobs vie for middleweight belt
Golovkin has won 33 of his 36 fights by knockout, including the last 23, dating to 2008. Yep, nearly nine years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC