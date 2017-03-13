Klitschko's Trainer: Pacquiao vs. Khan is a Meaningless Fight

Johnathon Banks, former fighter and now head trainer of ex-heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko, strongly believes that a welterweight bout between Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan is a meaningless fight. Last month, Pacquiao and Khan made separate announcements that a deal had been reached for a showdown in April, with their fight taking place in UAE.

