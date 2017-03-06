Kellie Maloney 'shocked' by Dame Jenni Murray's sex change views
Boxing manager Kellie Maloney, formerly known as Frank, has said she sees herself as a woman and would love to have a debate with broadcaster Dame Jenni Murray after she suggested men who have undergone sex change operations are not "real women". The fight promoter, who announced in 2014 she was beginning gender reassignment, said she was "shocked" Dame Jenni questioned whether someone who has enjoyed the privileges of growing up as a man could really be a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|12 hr
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|12 hr
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb '17
|TitlePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC