Kellie Maloney 'shocked' by Dame Jenni Murray's sex change views

Boxing manager Kellie Maloney, formerly known as Frank, has said she sees herself as a woman and would love to have a debate with broadcaster Dame Jenni Murray after she suggested men who have undergone sex change operations are not "real women". The fight promoter, who announced in 2014 she was beginning gender reassignment, said she was "shocked" Dame Jenni questioned whether someone who has enjoyed the privileges of growing up as a man could really be a woman.

