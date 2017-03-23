Josh Taylor 'kept calm' to beat Warren Joubert in Commonwealth title defence
Josh Taylor says he "learned a lot about himself" in his Commonwealth super-lightweight title defence against South Africa's Warren Joubert. "I had to [get] over the clash of heads and cut in the first round," he told BBC Scotland.
