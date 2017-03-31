Jeff Horn close to sealing deal for m...

Jeff Horn close to sealing deal for mega fight against Manny Pacquiao - this time for real

1 hr ago

For Jeff Horn, patience has become a valuable virtue. The Brisbane fighter looks as if he will land his prized bout against Manny Pacquiao after all, with the Filipino great now likely to sign a deal to fight at Suncorp Stadium on July 2. In what became a tiresome saga from the Pacquiao camp, they pulled out of a bout against Horn in April to chase a mega-deal in the UAE against Brit Amir Khan, which was little more than a mirage in the desert.

Chicago, IL

