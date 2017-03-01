James DeGale is Open To Moving Up or Moving Down For Big Fight
The IBF super-middleweight champion retained his crown against WBC king Badou Jack back in January at the Barclays Center in New York. But the 31-year-old is keen to box in the UK again for the first time in November 2014.
