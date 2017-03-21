Isaac Dogboe to feature on - 'Azumah Nelson Fight Night'' on April 1

Ghanaian Boxing sensation, Isaac Dogboe will be hoping for another glorious night when he mounts the ring on April 1 at the Bukom Boxing Arena against fellow Ghanaian Edward Kambasi . Nick Named "The Royal Storm", Dogboe will be fighting on the card bill together by HeMann Promotions which has been dubbed as 'Azumah Nelson Fight Night.'

