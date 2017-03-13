Heat's Spoelstra a star in Philippines

Heat's Spoelstra a star in Philippines

He may not be quite as popular in the Philippines as boxer Manny Pacquiao, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, whose mother Elisa is Filipino, is still a pretty big magnet for eyeballs overseas. Earlier this week, the Heat's TV crew produced a video on Spoelstra's favorite Filipino restaurant, Lutong Pinoy in North Miami, and in a couple of days it has already drawn more than 1.1 million views on Facebook.

