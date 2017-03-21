Hawkins Manager: Shelestyuk 'Chickened Out' of ShoBox Bout

The April 14th of ShoBox from the MGM National Harbor in Maryland will have a main event that will pair rising undefeated prospect Dmitry Bivol facing Samuel Clarkson for the interim WBA light heavyweight title. The co-feature was to have matched a pair of undefeated welterweights in Malik Hawkins and Taras Shelestyuk, but now Hawkins will be facing Juan Ruiz, instead.

