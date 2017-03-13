Golovkin: 'I Dont Know' if the Fight Against Canelo Will Happen
NEW YORK Gennady Golovkin's fight against Daniel Jacobs is just three days away, yet the questions about Canelo Alvarez never stop coming. The undefeated middleweight champion made it clear this week that he doesn't want to talk about Alvarez until after he boxes Jacobs on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC