Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin vs. Daniel Jac...

Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs predictions: Fight card, time, odds, pick

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

After years of fighting any middleweight who was willing, while stockpiling impressive streaks of knockouts and title defenses in the process, unified champion Gennady Golovkin enters a dangerous challenge against Daniel Jacobs. The pair of hard-punching middleweights will headline Saturday's HBO PPV card from Madison Square Garden in New York, where Golovkin, a native of Kazakhstan, has built a boisterous following thanks to four knockout victories inside "The World's Most Famous Arena."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb 19 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,669,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC