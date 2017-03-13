Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs predictions: Fight card, time, odds, pick

After years of fighting any middleweight who was willing, while stockpiling impressive streaks of knockouts and title defenses in the process, unified champion Gennady Golovkin enters a dangerous challenge against Daniel Jacobs. The pair of hard-punching middleweights will headline Saturday's HBO PPV card from Madison Square Garden in New York, where Golovkin, a native of Kazakhstan, has built a boisterous following thanks to four knockout victories inside "The World's Most Famous Arena."

