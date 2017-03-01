Frank Warren on Thurman vs. Garcia, Welterweight Landscape

Boxing fans who keep an eye on events beyond these shores will be fully aware that the genuine marquee fight this weekend takes place some 3,500-odd miles away from Greenwich. The Barclays Center in New York plays host to a coming together of welterweight champions, with Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman putting their world championship belts and unbeaten records on the line to establish who is the current king of the 147-pounders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.