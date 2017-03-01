Floyd Mayweather's UK tour hit by arson attack as boxing...
Pictures circulating on social media showed one of his entourage's vans up in flames outside the International Convention Centre A van belonging to Floyd Mayweather was torched last night in Birmingham as the American boxing champ's tour played the city. Pictures circulating on social media showed one of his entourage's vans up in flames outside the International Convention Centre.
