Floyd Mayweather's 10 career highlights ahead of boxing superstar's Tyneside visit
Boxing's former pound-for-pound king, Floyd Mayweather, will be doing a talk-in at the Dunston Federation Brewery on Sunday Former five-weight World champion and pound-for-pound boxing king Floyd Mayweather will be on Tyneside this Sunday, taking part in a talk-in at the Dunston Federation Brewery, as part of his 'Undefeated' Tour. The American superstar retired 18 months ago with an unblemished record of 49 wins and 0 defeats, equalling the record of the great Rocky Marciano, and he is sure to have plenty of stories to tell the paying public.
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
