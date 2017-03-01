Floyd Mayweather's 10 career highlights ahead of boxing superstar's Tyneside visit

Boxing's former pound-for-pound king, Floyd Mayweather, will be doing a talk-in at the Dunston Federation Brewery on Sunday Former five-weight World champion and pound-for-pound boxing king Floyd Mayweather will be on Tyneside this Sunday, taking part in a talk-in at the Dunston Federation Brewery, as part of his 'Undefeated' Tour. The American superstar retired 18 months ago with an unblemished record of 49 wins and 0 defeats, equalling the record of the great Rocky Marciano, and he is sure to have plenty of stories to tell the paying public.

