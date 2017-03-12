More than anything, a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor would be a referendum on whether they can convince the masses that this is something worth paying for. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Will fans believe it's worth price? More than anything, a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor would be a referendum on whether they can convince the masses that this is something worth paying for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.