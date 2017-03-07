Floyd Mayweather tour van set on fire...

Floyd Mayweather tour van set on fire during United Kingdom tour

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. was in England for his United Kingdom tour over the weekend and while he was conducting a Q&A inside the hotel he was staying at, his auto was torched. Mayweather's Saturday afternoon was spent in Selfridges in Bullring before he spoke to boxing reporter Gareth A. Davies at Birmingham's International Convention Centre in the evening.

