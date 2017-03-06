Floyd Mayweather reunites with former New Look shop assistant from Dudley
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has reunited with the former New Look shop assistant from Dudley who he whisked halfway around the world in February. Mayweather flew Rmarni Ellis to the USA earlier this year after meeting the 20-year-old and partied with her in Birmingham.
