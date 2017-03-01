Floyd Mayweather is coming to Gateshe...

Floyd Mayweather is coming to Gateshead: When, where and how to get tickets

One of the most gifted sportsmen of his generation, boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather is coming to the North East next year Floyd Mayweather is one of the most charismatic sportsmen of the 21st century - and he's sure to have a story or two to tell when he arrives in Toon. That's right, one of the greatest boxers ever Floyd Mayweather is coming to Gateshead in March, appearing at the Lancastrian Suite in Dunston for a dinner talk-in show that is likely to be one of the must-see events in the region in 2017.

