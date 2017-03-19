Drilon urges Pacquiao to consider GAB's advise on proposed boxing commission
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Sunday urged Sen. Manny Pacquiao to heed the views of the Games and Amusement Board which rejected his proposal for the creation of a separate boxing commission. Drilon said he hopes the boxing icon-turned-senator "can lend an ear" to the experts in sports development who have been in the forefront of protecting the country's professional athletes "long before he became a boxing champ."
