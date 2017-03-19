Drilon urges Pacquiao to consider GAB...

Drilon urges Pacquiao to consider GAB's advise on proposed boxing commission

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Sunday urged Sen. Manny Pacquiao to heed the views of the Games and Amusement Board which rejected his proposal for the creation of a separate boxing commission. Drilon said he hopes the boxing icon-turned-senator "can lend an ear" to the experts in sports development who have been in the forefront of protecting the country's professional athletes "long before he became a boxing champ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb 19 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,659,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC