Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams buzzing with excitement for professional boxing debut

Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams insists she cannot wait to hit the ring as a professional fighter as she looks to take her boxing career to the next level. But the Rio 2016 and London 2012 gold medallist is adopting a rather different approach to the big bout - donning the lycra and hopping onto the saddle in training for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 on July 30. Adams is set to make her professional debut in Manchester on April 8, released from her contract from GB Boxing to become the first female to sign under famous promoter Frank Warren.

