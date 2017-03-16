doc talk | peter keough Filmmakers an...

doc talk | peter keough Filmmakers and subjects focused on the fight

Winner of the Global Vision best documentary at this year's Irish Film Festival , Michael Fanning's "Rocky Ros Muc" tells the story of Sean Mannion, an Irish boxer who immigrated to Boston from the isolated, Gaelic-speaking hamlet of Ros Muc, County Galway, in the mid-1970s. He trained at Connolly's Gym in South Boston, also the hangout of members of Whitey Bulger's crew, where he met Pat Nee of the rival Mullins gang.

