Despite cut above eye, Zeuge beats Ekpo to retain WBA belt
Tyron Zeuge retained his WBA super middleweight title by unanimous decision over Isaac Ekpo of Nigeria with the bout stopped in the fifth round due to a cut above his eye on Saturday Despite cut above eye, Zeuge beats Ekpo to retain WBA belt Tyron Zeuge retained his WBA super middleweight title by unanimous decision over Isaac Ekpo of Nigeria with the bout stopped in the fifth round due to a cut above his eye on Saturday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oi7qiJ POTSDAM, Germany - Tyron Zeuge retained his WBA super middleweight title by unanimous decision over Isaac Ekpo of Nigeria despite the bout stopping in the fifth round due to a cut above his eye on Saturday.
