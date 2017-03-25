Despite cut above eye, Zeuge beats Ek...

Despite cut above eye, Zeuge beats Ekpo to retain WBA belt

15 hrs ago

POTSDAM, Germany - Tyron Zeuge retained his WBA super middleweight title by unanimous decision over Isaac Ekpo of Nigeria despite the bout stopping in the fifth round due to a cut above his eye on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

