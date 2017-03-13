David Haye claims he will be "heavyweight champion of world once ...
David Haye has made the huge claim that he will be "heavyweight champion of the world once again" in a thank-you message to his fans. The Hayemaker suffered a shock 11th round defeat to Tony Bellew at London's O2 on March 4, and speculation the 36-year-old would retire soon followed.
