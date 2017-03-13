David Brophy Shocks Zac Dunn With TKO For Commonwealth Belt

Scottish fighter David Brophy secured the win of his career after he stopped the previously unbeaten Zac Dunn inside seven rounds to win the Commonwealth super middleweight title. The Caldercruix boxer , was imperious as he outworked and outfought Dunn in front of his stunned home supporters in Melbourne and he was a 5/1 underdog heading into the fight.

