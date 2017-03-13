Danny Jacobs Inspired for GGG by Nutr...

Danny Jacobs Inspired for GGG by Nutritionist Chris Algieria s Rocky Story

18 hrs ago Read more: The Sweet Science

If your name is "Miracle Man" Danny Jacobs and you're fighting undefeated middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin at Madison Square Garden on HBO Pay-Per-View a week after seeing fellow Brooklynite Curtis Stevens knocked out cold in upstate New York by left hooker David Lemieux on HBO BAD, you might be looking for some extra inspiration. Something to believe in.

