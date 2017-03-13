Conor McGregor will walk Michael Conl...

Conor McGregor will walk Michael Conlan to the ring in his pro boxing debut

When Irish amateur star Michael Conlan, 25, conjured up the best way to make a huge splash in his professional boxing debut on Friday -- St. Patrick's Day, no less -- inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, he thought of one name to contact. Conlan, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics before making a much more "notorious" statement in Rio four years later, sent a text to his good friend, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

