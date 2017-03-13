Conor McGregor will walk Michael Conlan to the ring in his pro boxing debut

When Irish amateur star Michael Conlan, 25, conjured up the best way to make a huge splash in his professional boxing debut on Friday -- St. Patrick's Day, no less -- inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, he thought of one name to contact. Conlan, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics before making a much more "notorious" statement in Rio four years later, sent a text to his good friend, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.