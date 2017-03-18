Conor McGregor vows to 'take over box...

Conor McGregor vows to 'take over boxing' and 'stop Floyd' in Mayweather fight

23 hrs ago

Floyd Mayweather has done most of the talking of late, in hyping up a megafight with Conor McGregor that now seems all but certain to happen, but the latter had plenty to say Friday. In vehement comments made at Madison Square Garden, where another Irishman scored a win in the ring on St. Patrick's Day, McGregor vowed to "take over boxing" and "stop Floyd."

Chicago, IL

