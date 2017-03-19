Conor McGregor Declares He Will 'Stop...

Conor McGregor Declares He Will 'Stop Floyd' Mayweather and 'Take Over Boxing'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

In New York to support his friend and Olympic boxing medalist Michael Conlan, McGregor on Friday night raged at the ringside boxing media, declaring he was going to shock them all. Conor McGregor emphatically dismissed claims that he was out of element against Floyd Mayweather , exclaiming " I am boxing! ".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb 19 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,489 • Total comments across all topics: 279,680,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC