Citing lack of proof, Philippine senators end Duterte 'death squad' inquiry
Philippine Senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao talks to fellow Senator Vicente Sotto during the Philippine Senate inquiry on alleged extra judicial killings, in Manila, March 6, 2017. Philippine Senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao questions retired policeman Arturo Lascanas during a Senate inquiry on alleged extra judicial killings, in Manila, March 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|9 hr
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|9 hr
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb '17
|TitlePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC