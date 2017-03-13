Chris Algieri Eager To Fight, Aims To Win Another World Title
Former WBO welterweight champion Chris Algieri , 33 years old, is eager to get back in the mix for another world title run. Algieri has been out of the ring since getting stopped in five rounds last April when he faced undefeated Olympian Errol Spence at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
