Charlo vs. Heiland WBC Eliminator For Mandatory Golovkin Shot

Former IBF junior middleweight champion Jermall Charlo is inching closer to a world title shot at WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin , who also holds the WBA, IBF, IBO titles. BoxingScene.com reported two weeks ago that Charlo was given a very high ranking when he made his debut in the WBC's middleweight ratings.

