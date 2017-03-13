Chael Sonnen says Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. will 'humiliate boxing'

While everyone and anyone is goo goo gaga about the growing likelihood that Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar Conor McGregor steps inside of the boxing ring with legendary fighter Floyd Mayweather Jr. later this year, one combat enthusiast sees it from a different angle. According to Chael Sonnen, who has become one of the bigger voices around the mixed martial arts community over the past few years, McGregor's crossover from the Octagon to the ring would discredit the world of boxing.

