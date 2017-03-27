Chael Sonnen: If Conor McGregor survives a single round against Floyd Mayweather, it will kill bo...
Despite a recent record of 1-4 with three first round losses to his name, Chael Sonnen is still getting top billing for his upcoming Bellator: "NYC" fight against Wanderlei Silva at Madison Square Garden on June 24th. But while his ability to perform in the cage may currently be in question, the man continues to provide us with some of the most entertaining hot takes in the sport.
