California Appeals Court Discusses "Newsworthiness" of Floyd Mayweather's Social Media Posts

The boxing champion wrote about his ex-girlfriend's abortion, and according to a new opinion, he may have made one legal mistake. On Monday, a California appeals court offered up a lengthy discussion of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s social media posts about how he broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, because she had an abortion.

