Brook-Spence Could Land on Showtime; Fight Date Not Yet Set
Espinoza, executive vice president and general manager for Showtime Sports, said Thursday he has had discussions with British promoter Eddie Hearn about securing the American TV rights to air Brook-Spence. "We're in discussions to pick that up, yes," Espinoza said before a press conference Thursday in Manhattan to promote the Danny Garcia-Keith Thurman welterweight title unification fight.
