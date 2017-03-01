Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Golovkin, Canelo, Pacquiao-Khan
This year is shaping up to be a busy year for boxing. Despite Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather possibly boxing or more UFC fighters coming over to the ring, the biggest names in boxing are all ready to go and get their first fights of the year under their belt.
