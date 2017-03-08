Boxing: Mentor Lou Duva threw punches in and out of the ring

Lou Duva, a Hall of Fame boxing manager and trainer who guided more than a dozen fighters to world titles - including Kiwi heavyweight David Tua - and whose pugnacious personality and promotional savvy made him one of the most colorful figures in his sport, died at a hospital in Paterson, New Jersey. He was 94. Duva worked at various times as a truck driver, bail bondsman and president of a Teamsters union local in New Jersey, but he was drawn to boxing from childhood, when he tagged along with his older brother to a gym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.