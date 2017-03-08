Boxing: Mentor Lou Duva threw punches...

Boxing: Mentor Lou Duva threw punches in and out of the ring

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Lou Duva, a Hall of Fame boxing manager and trainer who guided more than a dozen fighters to world titles - including Kiwi heavyweight David Tua - and whose pugnacious personality and promotional savvy made him one of the most colorful figures in his sport, died at a hospital in Paterson, New Jersey. He was 94. Duva worked at various times as a truck driver, bail bondsman and president of a Teamsters union local in New Jersey, but he was drawn to boxing from childhood, when he tagged along with his older brother to a gym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb 19 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb 13 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,968 • Total comments across all topics: 279,502,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC