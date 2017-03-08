Boxing Hall of Famer Lou Duva dies at 94, handled 19 champs

Boxing Hall of Famer Lou Duva, who handled the careers of 19 champions including heavyweight titlist Evander Holyfield, died Wednesday at the age of 94. The colorful Duva died of natural causes at a hospital in Paterson, where he lived, his son said in a statement released by the family. A gruff, down-to-earth manager and trainer who was generous with his pupils, Lou Duva had a career that spanned seven decades.

