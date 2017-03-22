Amir Khan has accused promoter Eddie Hearn of "killing" a fight with his bitter rival Kell Brook and revealed that negotiations were still ongoing over a fight with Manny Pacquiao . As it was announced on Wednesday that Brook will defend his IBF title against the unbeaten American Errol Spence at Bramall Lane on May 27, Khan said his much-anticipated bout with the welterweight may never happen.

