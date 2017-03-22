Boxing: Amir Khan reveals ongoing tal...

Boxing: Amir Khan reveals ongoing talks with Manny Pacquiao and bemoans missed Kell Brook opportu...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Amir Khan has accused promoter Eddie Hearn of "killing" a fight with his bitter rival Kell Brook and revealed that negotiations were still ongoing over a fight with Manny Pacquiao . As it was announced on Wednesday that Brook will defend his IBF title against the unbeaten American Errol Spence at Bramall Lane on May 27, Khan said his much-anticipated bout with the welterweight may never happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC