Boxer Joe's facing up to the fight of his life

19 hrs ago

Joe Ham has made a name for himself as a super Bantamweight boxer, with 102 wins out of 130 this ten-times Scottish champion is now working hard as he prepares for his title fight, the biggest in his career which will take place in April. Joe started Boxing when he was 11-years-old, to get fit and lose weight.

Chicago, IL

