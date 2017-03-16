Bob Arum says new deal set for Jeff Horn to fight Manny Pacquiao in Australia
In yet another twist to their tangled web of dealings, Top Rank supremo Bob Arum says he has negotiated for a bout to take place in Australia in July after their scheduled date for April in Brisbane fell through. Now Arum insists he has a fresh date on the table for the WBO welterweight champion, who seems to be avoiding Horn at all costs but may now take up the offer given his preferred fight with Amir Khan also bit the dust.
