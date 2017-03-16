Bob Arum says new deal set for Jeff H...

Bob Arum says new deal set for Jeff Horn to fight Manny Pacquiao in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

In yet another twist to their tangled web of dealings, Top Rank supremo Bob Arum says he has negotiated for a bout to take place in Australia in July after their scheduled date for April in Brisbane fell through. Now Arum insists he has a fresh date on the table for the WBO welterweight champion, who seems to be avoiding Horn at all costs but may now take up the offer given his preferred fight with Amir Khan also bit the dust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb 19 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb 13 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,584,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC