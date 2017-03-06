Bastie Samir dares Bukom Banku to a fight

Super-middleweight fighter, Bastie Samir, has once again thrwn a challenge to fellow boxer, Briamah Kamoko, alias, Bukom Banku, to fight him or shut up. The 30-year-old, who resides in Las Vegas and made his entry into the country recently, challenged the undefeated Bukom-based boxer to fight him or stop boasting around.

