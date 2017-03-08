Arum, Ramirez Still Hope Golovkin Fight Can Happen This Year
The WBO world super middleweight champion wants to box Gennady Golovkin later this year. Mexico's Ramirez and his promoter, Bob Arum, hope he gets the chance to challenge Golovkin if the Kazakh knockout artist can't land a highly anticipated fight against another Mexican, Canelo Alvarez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb '17
|TitlePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC