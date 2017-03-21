Arum Hopes To Finalize Murata vs. N'Dam WBA Title Clash
Teiken Promotions and Top Rank, have begun negotiations for the vacant World Boxing Association middleweight world title between interim WBA middleweight champion Hassan N'Dam and undefeated No. 2 world-rated contender Ryota Murata.
