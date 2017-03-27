Anthony Joshua: Spell at Nigerian boa...

Anthony Joshua: Spell at Nigerian boarding school was good for me

Anthony Joshua will be Britain's highest-profile fighter when he faces Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley next month, but he was very nearly lost to a boarding school in Nigeria. The IBF heavyweight champion, whose full name is Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, joined his Nigerian mother Yeta in the African nation for six months at the age of 11 and attended a school he expected to remain in.

