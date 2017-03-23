Anthony Crolla ready to prove doubters wrong in Jorge Linares rematch
Anthony Crolla believes he is set to "prove an awful lot of people wrong" as he looks to avenge last year's defeat to Jorge Linares in their world title contest this weekend. Crolla put in a valiant display last September only to come up short against his Venezuelan foe, who wrested the WBA lightweight title from the Mancunian after earning a unanimous decision victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC