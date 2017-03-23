Anthony Crolla ready to prove doubter...

Anthony Crolla ready to prove doubters wrong in Jorge Linares rematch

Anthony Crolla believes he is set to "prove an awful lot of people wrong" as he looks to avenge last year's defeat to Jorge Linares in their world title contest this weekend. Crolla put in a valiant display last September only to come up short against his Venezuelan foe, who wrested the WBA lightweight title from the Mancunian after earning a unanimous decision victory.

