Anthony Crolla: I want to beat Jorge Linares - then hit Las Vegas
The 30-year-old will be attempting to regain his WBA Lightweight title which was prised away from him in their first meeting back in September - at the very same Manchester Arena this Saturday. The Mancunian insists he is focusing on the fight ahead but is confident a headline fight across the pond awaits him - if he can avenge the defeat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC