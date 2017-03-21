Anthony Crolla: I want to beat Jorge ...

Anthony Crolla: I want to beat Jorge Linares - then hit Las Vegas

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The 30-year-old will be attempting to regain his WBA Lightweight title which was prised away from him in their first meeting back in September - at the very same Manchester Arena this Saturday. The Mancunian insists he is focusing on the fight ahead but is confident a headline fight across the pond awaits him - if he can avenge the defeat.

