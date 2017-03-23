Anthony Crolla - beaten by the better man' after Jorge Linares defeat
Anthony Crolla acknowledged he was beaten by the better man as Jorge Linares put on a classy performance to retain the WBA lightweight title at the Manchester Arena. The Mancunian was bidding to win back the crown he lost to Linares at the same venue six months ago, but was totally outclassed on Saturday night.
